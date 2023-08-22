Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away at 99

IANS

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has died at the age of 99. According to reports, Pankaj was shooting in Uttarakhand for a film, but rushed to his village, Gopalganj, in Bihar. An official statement read: “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years.”

