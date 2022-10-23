Parineeti Chopra has a reason to refuse Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Parineeti Chopra was offered the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal. The film would have featured her alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. However, the actress declined the offer. Now, Rashmika Mandanna is playing the leading lady in the film.

Parineeti opened up on why she took that step. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.” Animal is a pan-India film of Ranbir Kapoor that will release in Hindi and in South Indian languages. The film revolves around a gangster family and is being shot in Mumbai and Delhi. It marks the first collaboration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Ranbir Kapoor .