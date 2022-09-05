Parineeti Chopra to help clean up Mumbai beaches after Ganpati visarjan

Parineeti Chopra, a vocal ocean conservationist, has now been roped in to raise awareness about the importance of cleaning the beaches in Mumbai. Parineeti took to Instagram on Sunday (September 4) and posted a video where she said, “Every year during Ganpati visarjan, we leave behind immense litter on the beaches. This not only pollutes the sea, but also causes a lot of damage that can in turn cause mass deaths of marine animals.”

She added, “As we celebrate this festival, we must also take the responsibility to clean up the beaches and protect both our marine life as well as our planet. On the 10th of September 2022 join me to clean the beaches and make them debris-free. I am sure that would make Bappa really happy. Let’s make ‘Cleanotsav 2022’ a grand success.” — TMS