Parineeti, Raghav twin in blue

ANI

The wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. Several photographs and videos of the duo have appeared on social media, showing them twinning at the airport.

Parineeti looked stunning with a long blue blouse and denim trousers with a white top. She completed the appearance with white trainers and a black cap with the letter ‘R’ on it. Raghav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a light blue shirt and blue pants. Previously, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier, the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila.

#Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Social Media