 Paris-based Ugandan hip hop artiste Awori tries to blur the dividing lines like language, race and cultures through her music : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Paris-based Ugandan hip hop artiste Awori tries to blur the dividing lines like language, race and cultures through her music

Paris-based Ugandan hip hop artiste Awori tries to blur the dividing lines like language, race and cultures through her music

Paris-based Ugandan hip hop artiste Awori tries to blur the dividing lines like language, race and cultures through her music

Ugandan singer Awori



Sheetal

Ugandan singer Awori landed in Chandigarh for her first-ever India tour in collaboration with Alliance Française India. She performed at The Backroom, Sector 34 on Saturday in association with Alliance Française de Chandigarh, which was jam-packed with electronic and hip hop music lovers.

I can be anywhere in the world but I do not forget where I come from. I carry my identity not as a burden but pride on my shoulders. At the same time I learn from my experiences while staying in different countries. It adds to my identity.

On her early influences in music, Awori recollects, “I started writing songs when I was about nine years old. And then performing at school functions made me realise that I wanted to pursue it for life.” Awori, who has a decade long career in music, says, “While earlier I wanted to win a Grammy and make my mark in the mainstream music world but now I find solace in independent music as it gives me the freedom to experiment. I feel today music is not just about having talent but more about becoming an overall performer with an attitude to reinvent yourself.”

Awori, who is currently studying Jazz at the Paris College of Music, tries to incorporate her culture, politics and everything under the sun into her music. She says, “My motive is to adapt to the ever-changing environments with subjects ranging from vulnerability, self-image, heart-break, love to migration and protest. As I do this, I also try to blur the dividing lines like language, race and cultures.”

Awori is fluent in English and explains, “Speaking my mother-tongue in public was prohibited in my native country when I was growing up.”

Awori, who started her India tour with Chandigarh, is in awe of the city’s architectural brilliance. She will be performing in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. She says, “While growing up, I was into traditional Percussion instruments and the tabla fascinated me. I also love this Indian clothing brand called NorBlack NorWhite, which has stores in Mumbai and Delhi. I am looking forward to visit as it celebrates the old ways of craftsmanship.”

All for sustainable fashion, Awori shares her grievances as Africa has become the dumping ground of fast fashion of global brands.

On hip hop completing 50 years, she says it has been a great journey for the genre but feels the real voices of protest that hip hop is known for is getting lost. “While there are artistes who are carrying forward the true legacy of hip hop, but they aren’t among the ones that are globally

popular and most heard singers. But thanks to streaming platforms, independent artistes have found the much-needed exposure.”

One of Awori’s latest projects, Ranavalona, is about the last Queen of Madagascar. Queen Ranavalona resisted the colonial forces. “I can be anywhere in the world but I do not forget where I come from and carry my identity not as burden but pride on my shoulders. At the same time I learn from my experiences while staying in different countries. It adds to my identity which helps in keeping my individuality in my music alive.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

7
Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

8
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

9
Himachal

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur


Cities

View All

Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur visit

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts