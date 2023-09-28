Pariva Pranati proud to break taboo around breast cancer with her Wagle Ki Duniya character

IANS

Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana in the show Wagle Ki Duniya —Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, is proud to break the taboo around breast cancer with her role.

In recent episodes of the show, the audience witnessed how Vandana (played by Pariva Pranati) was diagnosed with breast cancer and decided to proceed with the treatment.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can see the chemotherapy’s adverse effects on Vandana, resulting in her hair loss. The transformation for the character’s look was achieved through the use of prosthetics.

Talking about the recent track, Pariva says, “Portraying someone suffering from cancer was a very emotional and entirely new journey for me. While preparing for the scenes where I had to bear a bald look, I thoroughly researched what goes into the process of chemotherapy and its effects on the patient.”

The actress adds, “It was a rollercoaster ride for everyone on the sets because my appearance evoked strong emotions in everyone. Nonetheless, it makes me proud to portray such a character working to break the taboo surrounding such issues concerning women.”

Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

