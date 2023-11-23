 Parmeet Sethi dons the director's hat for the series Hack: Crimes Online. His lead actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar, talk about how he has a keen eye and a heart of gold : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Parmeet Sethi dons the director's hat for the series Hack: Crimes Online. His lead actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar, talk about how he has a keen eye and a heart of gold

Parmeet Sethi dons the director's hat for the series Hack: Crimes Online. His lead actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar, talk about how he has a keen eye and a heart of gold

Parmeet Sethi dons the director's hat for the series Hack: Crimes Online. His lead actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar, talk about how he has a keen eye and a heart of gold

Parmeet Sethi



Mona

While many of us still associate with the handsome Punjabi munda from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Parmeet Sethi, the actor has moved on to the director’s chair and enjoys the job better than being in front of the screen. His fourth project as a director is set in the world of cybercrime —Hack: Crimes Online — and was released on November 10.

“Today, we do almost everything online — education, entertainment, shopping or work, we depend on screens for it, but each screen can be hacked and is a potential crime site,” says Parmeet. This episodic series on Amazon miniTV charts different waters and explores crimes that are technology driven.

Today, we do almost everything online — education, entertainment, shopping or work, we depend on screens for it, But each screen can be hacked and is a potential crime site. Parmeet Sethi, Director

“An actor is hungry for good work. Here comes a series that’s not just entertaining but also educative, so as an actor I had to lap it up,” says Vipul Gupta, who plays Ashutosh, an ACP in cybercrime unit, a desperate cop hankering to set things right. For Riddhi Kumar, the role of Shakti offered a chance to play a character with a challenging life. “I have been very fond of Parmeet sir’s work. I loved his Badmaash Company, which I found to be way ahead of its times. I couldn’t let go of a chance to work with him,” she avers.

Supportive unit

While challenges were many, Parmeet shares that his excellent team kept him going. “I had such a supportive unit. The actors would wake up at 4 am to start the shoot at 6 am and carry on till late in the evening, not once did any of them complain about it,” he says. “Also, when I sat editing the series, I recalled each shot and how we filmed it…It was like main Taj Mahal ko apne samne bante dekh raha tha,” he smiles.

In him, the cast found a fantabulous mentor. “Not only does he know his job, but is also so grounded. The combination is rare but it made my experience wonderful,” avers Vipul. “Sir is a fair man, who never makes you feel any lesser than anyone on the sets. He could gauge everyone’s energy each day and get work done accordingly. This is one project where he gave me maximum artistic liberty and I am grateful for that,” adds Riddhi.

Refreshing space

While crime sagas and thrillers fill the OTT space, we ask them the USP of the show. “It’s episodic, each time a new crime, new setting, so it keeps refreshing,” offers Parmeet. “Our show isn’t dark, or high on sex and violence like many others, which makes it a family watch,” says Vipul. Riddhi adds, “You will find every kind of crime here —bullying to banking frauds to espionage. Different age-groups would be able to relate to the threat they are facing or may do.” ‘Hack: Crimes Online’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV!


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

2
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

4
Uttarakhand

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

5
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

6
J & K

Two captains among four Army personnel killed, two injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

7
Diaspora

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

8
Business

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

9
Punjab

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

10
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun gives call to 'picket' outbound Air India flights in Canada on Dec 1

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Slight hiccup in final stage as metal pipe clogs machine

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed

Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...

US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America; warns India over concerns govt in New Delhi was involved

India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful air quality in ‘poor’ category again

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; several areas breach 400-mark

AAP attacks BJP over demolition drive in Jangpura

DPCC starts Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel

Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

Protesting at Phagwara NH, sugarcane growers threaten to block rail tracks too

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest