Parmeet Sethi dons the director's hat for the series Hack: Crimes Online. His lead actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar, talk about how he has a keen eye and a heart of gold

While many of us still associate with the handsome Punjabi munda from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Parmeet Sethi, the actor has moved on to the director’s chair and enjoys the job better than being in front of the screen. His fourth project as a director is set in the world of cybercrime —Hack: Crimes Online — and was released on November 10.

“Today, we do almost everything online — education, entertainment, shopping or work, we depend on screens for it, but each screen can be hacked and is a potential crime site,” says Parmeet. This episodic series on Amazon miniTV charts different waters and explores crimes that are technology driven.

“An actor is hungry for good work. Here comes a series that’s not just entertaining but also educative, so as an actor I had to lap it up,” says Vipul Gupta, who plays Ashutosh, an ACP in cybercrime unit, a desperate cop hankering to set things right. For Riddhi Kumar, the role of Shakti offered a chance to play a character with a challenging life. “I have been very fond of Parmeet sir’s work. I loved his Badmaash Company, which I found to be way ahead of its times. I couldn’t let go of a chance to work with him,” she avers.

Supportive unit

While challenges were many, Parmeet shares that his excellent team kept him going. “I had such a supportive unit. The actors would wake up at 4 am to start the shoot at 6 am and carry on till late in the evening, not once did any of them complain about it,” he says. “Also, when I sat editing the series, I recalled each shot and how we filmed it…It was like main Taj Mahal ko apne samne bante dekh raha tha,” he smiles.

In him, the cast found a fantabulous mentor. “Not only does he know his job, but is also so grounded. The combination is rare but it made my experience wonderful,” avers Vipul. “Sir is a fair man, who never makes you feel any lesser than anyone on the sets. He could gauge everyone’s energy each day and get work done accordingly. This is one project where he gave me maximum artistic liberty and I am grateful for that,” adds Riddhi.

Refreshing space

While crime sagas and thrillers fill the OTT space, we ask them the USP of the show. “It’s episodic, each time a new crime, new setting, so it keeps refreshing,” offers Parmeet. “Our show isn’t dark, or high on sex and violence like many others, which makes it a family watch,” says Vipul. Riddhi adds, “You will find every kind of crime here —bullying to banking frauds to espionage. Different age-groups would be able to relate to the threat they are facing or may do.” ‘Hack: Crimes Online’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV!