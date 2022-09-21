Munisha Khatwani Thakur rings in her birthday in style

Munisha Khatwani Thakur celebrated her birthday in Mumbai recently and invited her friends from the industry.

The night saw some foot-tapping music, dancing and fun conversations. Munisha, who got married to entrepreneur Sameer Thakur in March this year, was missing her husband at the bash. She says, “Sameer is out of the country, so he attended the bash virtually. All my industry friends turned up and made it special. I am in a happy space personally and professionally.”

Celebrities who attended Munisha’s birthday bash included Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sharad Malhotra, Donal Bisht, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Rohit Verma, Sanjay Gagnani, Urvashi Dholokia, Sara Arfeen Khan, Nisha Rawal, Hrishikesh Pandey, Juhi Parmar, Rati Pandey, Hansa Singh and others.

