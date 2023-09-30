IANS

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who is set to grace the stage of India’s Got Talent Season 10, expresses his admiration for the vibrant singing group Raaga Fusion on their performance of his song Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. He also performs the chartbuster track during the upcoming episode.

The song is from the 1999 romantic musical film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai. It is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu.

India’s Got Talent is gearing up for yet another exciting weekend with the Top 11 contestants in the ‘party special’ episode. Bringing in the fun and glam quotient to this ‘party of talent’ will be the singing diva, Neha Kakkar, and the esteemed judges panel of Indian Idol 14 — Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani. Amidst all the exceptional acts, the vibrant singing group Raaga Fusion evokes beautiful emotions with their spellbinding rendition of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. Kumar Sanu says, “What an extraordinary performance. Raaga Fusion, hats off to you for infusing such uniqueness into this classic. Your fusion of classical music with the song was nothing short of fantastic.”