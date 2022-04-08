If you associate summer with worn-out kurtas, then here are some tips to revamp your wardrobe

Mona

Pastels, floral, and playful silhouettes— reads the summer fashion diktat for 2022. As the spring gives way to the summer, it’s time to spruce up our wardrobe.

Comfortable fabrics and light colours to beat the heat do not necessarily mean compromising on the style quotient. With ancient craft, intricate embroideries and mix-n-match prints, designers show how to put together an envious selection!

The summer of 2022 is all about embracing unconventional choices and trends. While the majority is adopting minimalistic clothing options, outfits with muted and pastel tones with floral embroidery are taking the centre stage.

“While there are many new trends when it comes to lehengas, like asymmetrical hemline and bodycon skirts, one design that never goes out of style is the A-line lehenga, often known as the Anarkali silhouette. Most millennials have embraced this cut due to its eternal charm,” says Parul Goswami, founder & designer of Pari’s Creations7.

Say it with silhouettes

Dressing up for any occasion during the summer can be a bit tiring. Nobody likes to wear anything heavy. Pastel and neutral tones look summery, and add a feminine touch. “Asymmetrical, draped silhouettes are perfect with light, premium and comfortable fabrics, because during the summer, comfort is really important. Lavender and lilac look aesthetic and exquisite for their whimsical elements,” says Disha Vadgama, founder & designer of DV Fashion Studio.

Go floral

Feminine, well-structured and fluid silhouette with two and three-dimensional embellishments that colourfully imitate nature, Rahul Mishra’s recent collection, The Enchanted Garden, makes a case for an exciting range of sharply cut jackets, floor-skimming gowns, swirling lehengas and sarees.

Denim forever

There is hardly any another fabric that’s more versatile than denim. An oversized denim shirt with an abstract appliqué by Diksha Khanna shows how to dress up denim for shorts, blouses, maxis and jumpsuits.

Play with prints

Feel free to play with prints – bold for corset, small for flare, or swapping one for another. Paisleys, strappy, eccentric to bold, prints are ruling this summer. Siddhartha Bansal’s Blooming Tales is a fantasy of styles, prints, detailing and fabrics offering an eclectic outing.

Fusion fiesta

Separates like bomber jackets, embossed ensembles, breezy kaftans, balloon pants with vests, bedazzled long-fringe tops, hand pained skirts, blazer dress, feather rimmed sarees, jackets with shararas, tube tops with ghararas, pantsuits and sarong sarees bring out the best of a diverse world. Designer Manish Malhotra’s latest show Diffuse at Lakme Fashion Week offered plenty of options that are high on style and comfort. Don’t shy away from channelising your inner diva with mixing styles to carve your own statement.

Poncho power

The summer doesn’t mean stashing away your jackets. Short or long, diaphanous or sequinned, get innovative by adding a bolero or poncho over dresses, gowns and lehenga/choli or saree to add oomph like Rahul Singh did with his recent Ziba Bahaar collection.

Kurta makeover

Nothing defines summer like the good old kurta. Move over cotton and staid colours, take inspiration from Roma Agarwal, who dressed Nargis Fakhri in magenta kalidar floor-length kurta with lavish embroidery teamed with matching palazzos and heavily embellished duppatta for her recent collection, Jharoka.