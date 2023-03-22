'Pathaan' to premiere on OTT today

Here comes good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! The actor made a smashing comeback to silver screen this January after four years with Pathaan. The film was a huge success at the box-office and earned Rs 1,100 crore (approx). Now, Pathaan is all set for an OTT release and will premiere today (March 22) on Prime Video.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry was one of the highlights of the film, but the cherry on the cake was seeing Salman Khan and SRK back on screen together after years.
