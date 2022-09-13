 Pavan Malhotra, who plays a fraudster in Shiksha Mandal, says he can get into the skin of a character in the blink of an eye! : The Tribune India

Pavan Malhotra in Shiksha Mandal

If he played a hardcore villain in Punjab 84, in Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe he was Bhagat Puran Singh, a humanitarian who dedicated his life to serve people. As an actor, Pavan Malhotra loves to play different characters with varied shades. Next, you will see him as a grey character in web series, Shiksha Mandal.

Written and directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, Shiksha Mandal exposes the education mafia. “It was through this story that I realised how deep education scam has penetrated into our society. It’s not just about cheating in school or college exams but how even the top exams are compromised and to the extent that someone who knows nothing about a subject tops in an exam,” opens up Malhotra.

Education is the foundation of a society and the nation, believes the Black Friday actor. And anyone benefiting from the education scam is going to harm it. “Directly or indirectly, such a person is going to harm his organisation, society and even you and I. Imagine such a person practising as a doctor!” says Malhotra.

For this series, his character is of a fraudster. But he comes with redeeming qualities. He respects women and though he earns money by wrong means, his intention is honourable. “I like this character; there are layers to it and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it.”

Playing an underworld don or a coach or a cop, Malhotra doesn’t let his characters weigh heavy on him. “I have heard of people who live in ‘character’ for months all together and say “Oh man, I had to see a psychiatrist after that role’, but that does not happen to me,” he says.

He stays in the character till the camera is rolling, and the moment it’s over he is back to being himself. In fact, during the shooting of rather dark Tabbar, he would play with children in the street after a shoot and then murder someone in the next scene.

The Ajitpal Singh-directed Hindi-Punjabi thriller fetched Malhotra many awards. How significant he finds awards and honours in life? “Any performing artiste craves for recognition. Awards are the ultimate form of recognition,” says Malhotra, who values them only if it doesn’t involve cozying up to the jury or being a part of the ‘party’.

“A rather famous awards show once called me, but when I told them that I was flying out to the UK that morning, they told me, ‘we can only give you the award if you come for the function at night’. I told them never to approach me again.”

It was winning the National Award for the film, Fakir (1998), Nandi Special Jury Award – Aithe (Telugu) and Best Actor award in France for Children Of War that he holds in high esteem. “When I got to know of the National Award, I was over the moon. Even after the rehearsal, I was still not sure how to address the President–to say Namaskar or Hello. It was only when walking up to him, I saw officers in olive green and I spontaneously said Jai Hind. I have huge respect for the Indian Army and from that day onwards I say Jai Hind regularly.”

Malhotra also feels a deep connection to Punjab. “I am a Delhite Punjabi and my family came from Lahore. It was only after I shot 1984 Punjab and Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe back-to-back that I realised true beauty of the state my ancestors called home,” says Pavan, deeply proud of literary and cultural history of Punjab.

“There is something about Punjabis, who have faced one problem after another but bounced back each time, every time. Naam japo, Keerat Karo, Vand Chhako – I have been following these three principles throughout my life!” he says. Malhotra will be seen in films Fauja, Capsule Gill and Love Hackers next.

Shiksha Mandal streams on MX Player from September 15.

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

