Pavitra Punia shares her Diwali plans

Pavitra Punia, who is known as Mohini from Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan—Naagmani, shares her Diwali plans.
She says, “I am going to do Laxmi puja, will make rangoli and light up my whole house with lights and diyas. This is the second Diwali with Eijaz Khan (her fiancé); I am going to make it special. We have also moved in together. I am also planning to keep a small party at home. Diwali food is something, which I always go traditional with. We eat aaloo-gobi sabji, puri and homemade sweets like gulab jamun, which I have learnt to make from my mother.”
Speaking about the significance of Diwali in her life, Pavitra says, “It’s about removing the darkness from your life and welcoming light. That’s a ray of hope for me. It’s the end of sorrow, sadness, misery, everything which is not going to help me.” Pavitra could not celebrate Diwali in 2019 which was just before the pandemic. She was suffering from dengue and was in ICU at that time. She adds, “The year 2019 was a difficult time for me, and the last two years, celebrations were low-key. This year it will be a bigger one, we will all celebrate with a lot of energy with Eijaz and my family.”
