Pavitra Rishta 2.0 set to premiere on OTT on March 25

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has finally got its OTT release date! The show will premiere on ALTBalaji on March 25.

In the last season, Archana and Manav split over the untimely death of Sachin. The trailer for this season begins with Manav and Archana having a conversation with each other filled with the same affection and love. The story starts six months later with both studying in the same college.

Sharing her excitement for the launch of the show, Ankita Lokhande said, “Pavitra Rishta is a show that keeps me alive. Season 1 was a huge success, and the love I received from the audience was gratifying to witness. After all these years, it’s challenging to retain the essence of an iconic show that has received immense love from the viewers worldwide. Ekta ma’am is a content czarina, and I have always enjoyed working with her. I can play Archana for years and still feel like I am working on a new project each time.”