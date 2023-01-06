Honey Singh talks about his girlfriend Tina Thadani

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about his girlfriend Tina Thadani and was more than willing to make their love story public. The singer shared, “The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person. So, the first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our own group of friends and couldn’t talk much.”

When Honey offered Tina his music video, he said, “I was planning to do a video and asked her if she wanted to be a part of it and she asked for some time to think about it. I was quite astounded by her reply. After sending her the song, she asked for a day more. I told her to take as much time as she needed. So, eventually I had to put in a lot of efforts to woo her and finally she agreed. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already.” Apparently, Tina is the one who gave the name Honey 3.0 to the singer’s album and she also gave Honey the title of ‘Phoenix’.

He added, “I was unaware about the meaning of that word. So, she explained Phoenix meant the one who rose from the ashes. The thought of my album is based on this. She is such an amazing human being.” — TMS