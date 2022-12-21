Physics Wallah's cast visits IIT-Bombay

Amazon miniTV recently released Physics Wallah — an untold story of Alakh Pandey, the Edtech unicorn. To celebrate the launch and the success of the series, the cast of the show, including lead actor Shriidhar Dubey, visited IIT Bombay and engaged with the young minds.

While the cast interacted with the students and shared some of their life experiences, the real Alakh Pandey also joined the stage to motivate and inspire students. His charisma and wise words enthralled everyone present.

Alakh was elated by the fact that the show’s writers, directors, and makers are from IITs. He said, “These IITians are doing something different than the usual career path, which is inspiring.” Shriidhar reminisced about his college days and how visiting IIT Bombay was like coming home. He said, “The love that I am receiving as Physics Wallah is unreal. This story is close to my heart as it’s for everyone who aspires; it’s a story of aspiration, determination, and breaking barriers.”