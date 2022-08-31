Pierce Brosnan gives epic response after friend offers his wife 'weight loss surgery'

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has hit back at social media trolls and said that he and his wife Keely turned down offers for weight loss surgery after a fat-shaming Facebook post about them went viral.
The James Bond actor, who has been married to Keely for almost 22-years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help Keely out with weight loss surgery. The Irish actor, 69, hit back at trolls who made nasty comments on his wife’s figure, after a Facebook post about the married couple went viral earlier this year.
He reportedly insisted that ‘he loves every curve’ of his wife’s body. He wrote, “Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children. “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...