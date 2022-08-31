Pierce Brosnan gives epic response after friend offers his wife 'weight loss surgery'

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has hit back at social media trolls and said that he and his wife Keely turned down offers for weight loss surgery after a fat-shaming Facebook post about them went viral.

The James Bond actor, who has been married to Keely for almost 22-years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help Keely out with weight loss surgery. The Irish actor, 69, hit back at trolls who made nasty comments on his wife’s figure, after a Facebook post about the married couple went viral earlier this year.

He reportedly insisted that ‘he loves every curve’ of his wife’s body. He wrote, “Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children. “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her.” —IANS