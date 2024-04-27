Playing a lawyer: Sayli Salunkhe to essay the lead role in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak

Sony Entertainment Television is set to entice viewers with its upcoming show, Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, a compelling narrative of love, loss, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of Jaipur, where modernity blends with tradition, the show follows the lives of a mother and her two daughters, who are cruelly separated by a sinister plan.

The elegant Sayli Salunkhe has been roped in to play the lead as Vedika, a reflection of a modern young woman, who is independent, righteous and determined. Her struggles with trust and guarded demeanor stem from past experiences, adding layers of complexity to her character. As a lawyer, Vedika’s analytical mind often leads her to overthink situations, meticulously analyse potential risks, and prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

Sayli says, “The journey of a mother and her two daughters, marked by twists and turns, will unravel the mysteries of their past as they must rebuild the bond that was once shattered. It’s the first time I’m portraying a lawyer, and her strong sense of justice is something I resonate with. What makes Vedika’s character intriguing is how she navigates her present and past, all the while fighting her own inner battles. Taking on new characters with different shades challenges me; every moment on screen is a journey of self-reflection and growth and I hope my fans support me in this new endeavour.”