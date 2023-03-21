Paras Kalnawat on his role in Kundali Bhagya

Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer, in the show Kundali Bhagya and how he feels about being part of the fictional drama.

Paras throws light on his character saying that he is an ideal son, who can never say no to his mother. He always values relationships and follows certain principles in life.

Talking about his role, Paras says: “Rajveer is a very fun-loving boy, who loves his mother unconditionally. He is a very helpful person and always looks at the positive side of everything. He values every relationship in his life and is a man of principles.” Paras, who also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, says he found he could relate to his character and thus enjoys portraying it on screen. He also hopes the audience will appreciate his acting skills.

“I can easily relate to my character and will give my hundred per cent to it. I hope the audience showers their love like they always have,” he adds. — IANS