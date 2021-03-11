Jiya Shankar nails it with her witty punchlines on 'Goodnight India'

Jiya Shankar, who is known for her role in TV show Kaatelal & Sons, has taken up a new challenge—of being the host on Sony SAB’s Goodnight India. And, she is winning hearts with her comic timing and spontaneous punch lines. Jiya says, “Even though this is my first stint on a show like Goodnight India, I am happy that my efforts have received a great response from the show’s audience as well as the team. And I am confident that my learning and journey couldn’t have been more enriching.”

Further, talking about her co-host, Amit Tandon, she adds, “Amit is an exceptional co-host, and has been extremely supportive throughout the show, especially for someone like me who hasn’t really explored the comedy and reality genres before.”

Jiya Shankar has delved deeper into her role as the host by actively participating in scripting as well as coming up with impromptu punchlines while shooting. From a self-proclaimed introvert Jiya has noticed an evident transformation that she credits to the show - for giving an opportunity to explore a different genre and expand her horizon.

