Raju Kher roped in for the show Aaashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se

Raju Kher, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has appeared in many films and television shows. He will now be seen in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Aaashao Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se in which he will play the role of Brijmohan Srivastav- the patriarch of the Srivastav family and a renowned attorney.

Rahil Azim and Reena Kapoor will play the lead roles. Aman Verma will also be seen in a significant role.