Zakir Khan's Farzi Mushaira Season 3 dropped on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV is ready to set the mehfil for 2023 with the third season of Farzi Mushaira by Zakir Khan. This season is about to get all the more exciting as Zakir Khan will be seen with Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again, setting a wonderfully poetic mood.

Joining them will be special celebrity guests like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Prachi Desai and others.

However, a few days ago, Zakir lost his laal diary that had all the shers and poems for Season 3, pushing him to delay the launch of the trailer for season three. Zakir shared, “Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary, which I had lost, has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be. Because we witnessed immense success with the show’s format, we are ready to come back. I hope that we do not let our viewers down and the new season will match our audiences’ expectations.” It premiered on January 13 on Amazon miniTV for free.