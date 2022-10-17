Poetry is her true calling

Tell us about your background.

I am from Dehradun. I have always been a stage performer. When I first arrived in Mumbai after Bigg Boss, I was doing a bit of TV with Star Plus. Now, I am getting into lyrics and one of my songs for a series on ZEE 5 will be out soon. There are a couple of others lined up as well.

What prompted you to do Bigg Boss 9?

The first show I did was Big Brother Australia and was among the top four. Later, I was invited by the Bigg Boss team. I like the show because of the physiological aspect of it. There is a lot of human psychology involved and it is a very interesting reality show to watch. I owe a lot to the show.

When and how you started following poetry?

I have been writing poetry since I was 12 but I never thought of doing it professionally. Later, coming back to India in 2017, I did it as a side thing and never thought it would become my main calling, that people would pay me for it.

What do you identify yourself most with, being a poet or an actor?

I was a poet first. Acting came later but I do enjoy it. I like being in front of the camera. I am looking forward to writing lyrics and developing film scripts. If any interesting acting projects come my way, I am game.

You are known for hosting shows as well. What have been your key projects as host?

I was a part of Cricket Camera Action with Kamya Punjabi, Vinod Kamle, Rahul Mahajan and Raju Srivastava. Then I anchored a show called Gangster Ki Girlfriend.

Any plans to take up project on OTT?

I have already done a Netflix show called Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 1, where I play the character of Shefali. Now, I am gearing up for Season 2.

You recently got married in Delhi. Why did you choose the Capital and not your hometown Dehradun or Mumbai?

My sasural is in Delhi and it was the first big city I had moved to after finishing my schooling in Dehradun. I have loved the Punjabi culture in Delhi. Also, the majority of my poetry audiences are in Delhi.

