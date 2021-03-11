Nimisha Vakharia, who is part of Sony SAB's Shubh Labh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, talks about playing a negative character

Why did you take up this role?

When I first heard the concept, I thought it was something different. The idea of Goddess Laxmi helping Savita and guiding her through the challenges in life was new as well as interesting.

You are seen in a negative role in the show; any comments?

Negative and positive characters complement each other. For instance, it is the existence of Ravana that glorifies Lord Rama more. So, negative shades are of integral importance.

How easy or difficult is it for you to play a negative character?

Well, it has been my forte. So, it was easy for me. When I got another opportunity to play a negative character in this show, I jumped onto it. I think a drama cannot be complete without a negative character.

How is it working with co-actors—Geetanjali, Chhavvi and Shreya?

It is fun working with Geetanjali. We have nicknames for Kavita-Savita, which we keep calling out throughout the shoots. We share a close bond with each other. We laugh and enjoy each other’s company. Chhavvi is a fun-loving person and the three of us always have a gala time. To me, Shreya is just like my kid, as she is the same age as my daughter.

How has your journey been in the show so far?

It has been a rewarding journey. The team is great. My character’s self-centeredness amazes me! Sometimes, she tries to be nice while she also tries to break families apart. But at the core of everything, she does like the idea of ‘self’.

With so many years in the industry, what have you learnt?

I have learnt that there is no substitute to working hard.

Are you happy with the way your career has shaped up?

Yes, because I am living on my own terms. I have earned a lot of respect from all over in the industry.

When not shooting, what do you prefer to do?

I take a break to rejuvenate and prefer to rest when I am not shooting.