Power of her script

Shivani Bhakoo

She is a young star who is making Ludhiana proud in tinsel town, not with her acting skills but through the power of the pen. Meet Jessica Khurana, who has written her first feature film, Maharagni, starring Kajol, Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhudeva and Samantha Menon. Although this is Jessica’s first film in Bollywood, she has already written the script of as many as 20 web and TV shows!

“The teaser of Maharagni is going viral as it is the first time that audiences will see Kajol in an action thriller. The story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by me and veteran writer Niranjan Iyenger. This is certainly a very new and exciting experience for me, and we hope the audience likes the film,” said Jessica, over the phone from Mumbai.

Good going

Maharagni has been directed by Tamil director Charan Tej Uppalapati. “I am getting so much love for the script that it has motivated me to write even better scripts in the coming times. I am also thankful to the Almighty for giving me such wonderful opportunites,” added Jessica.

Among the projects penned by her are Spotlight 2, Hadd, Tantra, Untouchables, Unafraid, Peshwa Bajirao and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Having studied at the Sacred Heart Convent, Sarabha Nagar, Jessica, who turned 31 in April this year, never attended any formal classes to learn writing. “It was inborn, I always wanted to write. In my journey, I have bagged many awards too and hope things continue to shine in the times to come as well,” she said.