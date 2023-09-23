Prabhu Deva turns villain

ANI

Actor Prabhu Deva will be seen playing the negative lead in Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Badass Ravikumar. The film is scheduled for release on October 11, 2024. Interestingly, it is a spin-off inspired by his famous character Ravi Kumar from the film The Xpose.

Set in the glamorous and larger-than-life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer with opulent songs and some very high octane action sequences by the best action directors across the globe. Prabhu Deva will essay the role of a villain, Carlos Pedro Panther, in the film.

Badass Ravikumar will be shot extensively from February 2024 in India and abroad. The film’s music composer is Himesh himself and he will soon start recording the songs.