Prakash Raj faces backlash for mocking India's Chandrayaan-3

Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Sunday mocked the Indian Moon Mission, but faced a backlash on social media.
Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. He wrote the caption in his native language, which read, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan ... #VikramLander #justasking.” This tweet did not go well among netizens and the actor faced severe backlash.
One of the users wrote, “Actor Prakash Raj is making a dirty joke of scientist K Sivan wearing a lungi and the country’s achievement - Chandrayaan 3. How you people can tolerate this?”
Another tweeted, “What a shame you have become for just nothing...”
