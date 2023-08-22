Prakash Raj faces backlash for mocking India's Chandrayaan-3

ANI

Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Sunday mocked the Indian Moon Mission, but faced a backlash on social media.

Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. He wrote the caption in his native language, which read, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan ... #VikramLander #justasking.” This tweet did not go well among netizens and the actor faced severe backlash.

One of the users wrote, “Actor Prakash Raj is making a dirty joke of scientist K Sivan wearing a lungi and the country’s achievement - Chandrayaan 3. How you people can tolerate this?”

Another tweeted, “What a shame you have become for just nothing...”

#Chandrayaan #Social Media