Praneet Bhatt, who is seen in Aashaon Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se, wants to do something unique

Praneet Bhatt is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show Aashaon Ka Savera... Dheere Dheere Se. He plays the role of ‘Amit’, younger brother of Bhanu, who is a part of the Shastri family. Parneet, who has portrayed some strong and impactful characters in the past, speaks about why he decided to take up a supporting role in this show.

He says, “The audience began to perceive me in similar roles because I had portrayed certain well-known characters in majority of my previous performances. I therefore wanted to do something unique, yet significant, which would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities. Even though I have a very minor role as Amit, being a part of this show itself is an opportunity because it highlights a delicate subject — the life of a widow.”