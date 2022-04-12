Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash, who made her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, has announced her pregnancy on Monday.
The actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in which she is seen in her hubby’s lap, holding pictures of her ultrasound report. This is Pranitha and Nitin’s first child together.
Sharing the good news with her fans, Pranitha wrote “For my husband’s 34th b’day, the angels above have a present for us.” Celebrity friends and fans flooded her comments’ section with congratulatory messages. Pranitha got married to businessman Nitin Raju in May 2021.
