Prime Video announced the sequels to the Spanish Original film, My Fault

Prime Video has greenlit the Spanish Original films Your Fault and Our Fault, following the success of My Fault, which was launched on Prime Video on June 8.

The film, based on Mercedes Ron’s Culpables book trilogy was in the Top 10 most watched titles in over 190 countries. Your Fault and Our Fault bring back Nicole Wallace and Gabrtiel Gurvara in the roles of Noah and Nick. The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself.