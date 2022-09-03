‘Prioritise yourself’: Aaliyah Kashyap reveals being in a toxic relationship

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap keeps her followers updated with her posts. Be it her relationship with boyfriend Shane Gregoire or the other aspects of her life, Aaliyah has always been an open book.

Now, in a new YouTube video on her channel, Aaliyah opens up about her romantic history. She says, “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it. It’s not easy to get out of a toxic relationship, especially if you have been together for a while because it’s all you know. So, when you try to imagine not being with that person, it gets a bit hard.”

She goes on to share that when she decided to focus more on herself, that’s when she got the strength to pull herself out of that situation.