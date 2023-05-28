Priya Bapat talks about co-actor Eijaz Khan from City of Dreams

Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams has returned for its third season. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, it stars Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, among others. The series started streaming from May 26 onwards on Disney+.
Actor Priya Bapat, who plays the role of Poornima Gaikwad in the City of Dreams, has formed a strong friendship with her co-actor Eijaz Khan. Talking about their equation, Priya Bapat says, “I think we both are very honest about our performances, and we help each other. In my opinion, he is the best co-actor.”
