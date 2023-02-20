Priya Banerjee joins Rana Naidu team

Actress Priya Banerjee has made a mark for herself in the industry with shows like Hello Mini, Twisted 3, Jamai 2.0 and Bekaboo 2. Now, she has bagged yet another major role in a stellar web series. The diva will be donning the leading lady in the upcoming Netflix series, Rana Naidu. The show is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood show, Ray Donavan.

Speaking about it, Priya said, “Suparn Verma contacted me regarding the role that Katie Holmes performed in the Hollywood film. When I tested for it, I was immediately locked. I am a portraying a super interesting character in the show. It really challenged the actor within me. So, altogether it was an incredible experience.”

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati and Priya Banerjee in pivotal roles.