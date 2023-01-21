Priyanka Chopra on why she opted for surrogacy

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in January last year. During a recent interaction, Priyanka Chopra opened up on the premature birth of her daughter. The actress said, “I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her.”
Priyanka Chopra also spoke about why she opted for surrogacy. She added, “I had medical complications, so this was a necessary step. I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months…You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...