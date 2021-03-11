Priyanka Chopra shares selfie with Anne Hathaway and Lisa

Priyanka Chopra had recently jetted off to Paris to attend an event. She later took to Instagram to share photos from the event. Priyanka posted a selfie of her posing with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK star Lisa. For the event, while Anne and Lisa coordinated their bright yellow ensembles with Anne wearing a Valentino outfit and Lisa in Pinkong, Priyanka too was seen in a glittery outfit as she wore a Rasario ensemble. — TMS