Priyanka Shuklaa on getting panic attacks during her no-work phase

Actress Priyanka Shuklaa has done various projects and gained fame with her character in the popular show Pyaar Ke Papad. The actress revealed that she received no projects after this show, which impacted her mental health. She is currently seen playing the character of Disha in the TV show Mann Sundar.

Priyanka shared, “Struggles and bad work phases are something everyone gets to see, but one thing that turns really depressing is being jobless for a long time. I used to think about the future, which started affecting me both physically and mentally. I remember I used to get panic attacks and felt low all the time. I used to cry at little things and suffer from anxiety. It was a really depressing time, and I wouldn’t want to face this kind of phase ever again in my life.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta has been a part of various TV shows, including Sankat Mochan Hanuman, Pyaar ke papad, and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag.