Producer Guneet Monga talks about Anuja’s Oscar disappointment

Producer Guneet Monga expressed gratitude for the recognition Anuja received at the Oscars despite not winning. Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed Anuja, a short film set in New Delhi, was nominated in the Live Action Short Category at the Oscars 2025, but lost the prestigious award to the Dutch language film I’m Not a Robot.

However, Guneet shared that getting nominated is also a ‘big thing’. Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja had secured a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, putting it in the race against other notable contenders such as Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

Monga shared, “It is a beautiful film by Adam J Grave and Suchitra Mattai...Adam is the director and Suchitra is the producer. I joined their journey to be able to celebrate the film. We are very happy to get nominated. It is also a big thing to be in the top five in the world.” She continued, “The journey was beautiful and the team was beautiful. We were able to bring the girls to America...It was surreal, magical. I was there for seven days and part of the celebration. We really enjoyed a lot. Everything is not about the win, it is also about the effort that you put in and it is great to be nominated.” For Monga, Anuja marks her third Oscar nomination. Her previous projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, have both won Academy Awards.

Being a woman producer, she said there were a lot more opportunities in India and the US now. “It is a time to think how far I can go and explore. It’s the beginning of a new chapter and time to fulfill all the dreams I have seen.”