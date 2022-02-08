Proud parents: Kylie Jenner welcomes second baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially parents of two children now! On Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians-fame Kylie confirmed the arrival of her second baby on social media. Jenner dropped a first glimpse of the little one with a monochrome snap. She also revealed her second baby arrived one day after Stormi’s birthday. She captioned the post as, “2/2/22.” However, Kylie did not disclose the new baby’s name yet.

In January, earlier this year, Kylie had shared snaps from her lavish baby shower on Instagram. She also revealed the pink-themed ‘covert’ celebration in a series of Instagram photos. For the event, Jenner donned a white body-con dress. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since 2017. They are already parents to four-year-old Stormi, who they welcomed in February 2018. TMS