Punjabi actor, director and writer Gurinder Dimpy passes away

Punjabi actor, director and writer Gurinder Dimpy passed away on Sunday night at his hometown in Patiala. A pass-out from Department Of Theatre, Punjabi University, Patiala, Dimpy worked in many films. He directed Kabaddi Ikk Mohabbat (2010) and co-directed Luv U Bobby (2009) with Yograj Singh. He recently wrote the films Lover (2022) and Moosa Jatt (2021). He was lately seen as an actor in Zakhmi (2020), Jinde Meriye (2020), Jhalle (2019) and Doorbeen (2019).
Dimpy’s university mate and colleague, Jaggi Dhuri remembers him as a multifaceted personality. “Not only was he a good actor, but also a fine writer and talented director.”
Many actors took to social media to mourn the loss, “It is with a very sad heart that I am sharing this post that my brother Gurinder Dimpy has left this mortal world…Brother this was not the time to say goodbye. You did it too soon...,” posted actor Binnu Dhillon.
Actor Sardar Sohi posted, “Sad news for Punjabi film industry...”
Dimpy was reportedly not well for a while. He was in his late 40s. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
