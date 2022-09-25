Punjabi singer-actor Satinder Sartaaj, who has released a single titled Titli, says he enjoys live performances much more than acting

Sheetal

Singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj is back in Chandigarh after a year-long ‘Rejuvenation Tour’ across various countries. After making a last stop at Dubai on September 17, the Sufi singer has now not only kick-started his domestic tour but has also released a new single titled Titli. Sartaaj says, “I had written this song in 2008. The music is by Beat Minister, video by Sunny Dhinsey and then there is a female protagonist, Rameet Sandhu. It is shot in central London, as for me it’s really important to shoot the visuals at the right location. There are more songs and videos lined up for the coming times.”

Satinder Sartaaj

#SartaajLive tour came right after the release of Planet Punjab (Song of Rejuvenation), which kept him occupied and on the move. And then he released the song Dil Gaunda Firda ahead of his US Tour in April. The singer has also expressed grief on the passing away of Sidhu Moosewala and how it was a disheartening incident for the entire industry.

Heart’s calling

Sartaaj calls performing on stage his biggest priority: “I haven’t done many films. There is an English film, The Black Prince, and Punjabi films Ikko Mikke and Kali Jotta, which is yet to release. Whenever I am approached for a movie, I find beautiful excuses. I don’t enjoy filmmaking; the process is lethargic and pathetic. But I enjoy live stage performances.”

And if he has to do a film, it has to be unique and something substantial, worthwhile not just for him but for the viewers too. As he puts it: “I have other good things to do.”

Sartaaj has formally taught for quite some time at the Panjab University before becoming a full-time singer. He has no dreams of opening an institute like many established singers. He believes, “When I left teaching, it was because the stage is a bigger platform from where you can spread your methodology, thoughts and instincts to the world than restricting it to a classroom of 20-30 students. That’s why I chose to sing and perform globally.”

Instinct wise

While Sartaaj’s career graph makes him appear as a person who is conscious about his choices, but it is quite the opposite. “I never think too much and go with my instinct. If I feel like working on something, I take it up, but if something is not for me, I will happily walk out. So, I have maintained a healthy distance from Bollywood. I have been offered songs for Bollywood films, but I say they can find a better vocalist. However, if they need my poetry or compositions, I am happy,” he says.

On taking up a director or producer’s role someday, Sartaaj jokes how people around him believe he has a good eye for detail, but right now he is happy to perform, write, compose and sing. Sartaaj is also trying to complete a script, which he started years ago. He sure has his hands full!