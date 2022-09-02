Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh dies in road accident in Australia

Australian-based Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, who was known for his number Tere Bina from the album My Turn, was killed in a road accident in Australia.

According to media reports, Singh was driving in his lane in complete control on Bulla-Diggers Rest Road in Diggers Rest on Tuesday around 3.30 pm. The investigation showed that a speeding car that lost its control crashed into a jeep, which flipped into the singer’s lane. The collision was so intense that the singer died on the spot.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene and remain under police guard in hospital. No charges have been made. Singh’s death has rocked Melbourne’s Indian community and loved ones back home in Kurali.

He moved to Australia nine years ago for a better life and to pursue his singing career. Singh gained fame with the song Tere Bina from the album My Turn. Other hits include Darda a Dil, Je Russgi, Ferrari Dream and Hikk Thok Ke, a 2018 duet with Gurlez Akhtar. Fellow Punjabi singers have also paid tribute.—IANS

