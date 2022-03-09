Randeep Hooda urges people to be mindful while buying furry friends

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is an ardent animal lover and has never shied away from speaking against animal cruelty, has put forth a compassionate request with regard to how people treat their pet dogs and that fur-friends should be treated with the dignity that they deserve.
Making a thoughtful remark, Randeep, a horse and dog lover says, “A dog is not just a cute puppy you get to play around with for some time and then abandon or neglect it. They are as much a responsibility as the joy they give.” With the Channing Tatum-starrer ‘Dog’ raking in moolah, there has been cause for alarm amongst the dog-lover communities across the world and its echoes have been heard in India too.
With the film arriving in Indian cinemas on March 11, pet lovers, who work towards the betterment of dogs, are worried that people would rush to buy Belgian Malinois, a hunter dog that needs a tremendous amount of socialising and training to become a family dog.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Russia-Ukraine War: Some key developments in the conflict
Ukraine is in dire need of air-defense systems
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
D-day tomorrow: All eyes on whether BJP will retain UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and make any impact in Punjab
A lot is riding on the verdict for all stakeholders, especia...