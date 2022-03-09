Randeep Hooda urges people to be mindful while buying furry friends

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is an ardent animal lover and has never shied away from speaking against animal cruelty, has put forth a compassionate request with regard to how people treat their pet dogs and that fur-friends should be treated with the dignity that they deserve.

Making a thoughtful remark, Randeep, a horse and dog lover says, “A dog is not just a cute puppy you get to play around with for some time and then abandon or neglect it. They are as much a responsibility as the joy they give.” With the Channing Tatum-starrer ‘Dog’ raking in moolah, there has been cause for alarm amongst the dog-lover communities across the world and its echoes have been heard in India too.

With the film arriving in Indian cinemas on March 11, pet lovers, who work towards the betterment of dogs, are worried that people would rush to buy Belgian Malinois, a hunter dog that needs a tremendous amount of socialising and training to become a family dog.” — IANS