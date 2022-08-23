Actor Allu Arjun honoured at India Day Parade in New York

Actor Allu Arjun was recently in New York, where he represented India at one of the well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the US — the ‘India Day Parade’. Allu shared videos from the event on Instagram. Allu was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy at the parade, where the actor was honoured with the title of grand marshal.

Sharing a video where he is seen waving the national flag at the parade, Allu wrote on his Instagram Story, “It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.”

Later, on Monday (August 22), Allu shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which he is seen with the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. The actor was seen doing his signature Pushpa step with the Mayor! The caption on Allu’s post read, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very sportive gentleman. Thank you for the honour Mr Eric Adams.”

On work front, Allu is prepping for director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. — TMS