Raat Jawaan Hai goes on floors

Sony LIV has announced the commencement of the shoot for their upcoming show titled Raat Jawaan Hai, featuring a stellar star cast, including Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited and directed by the talented Sumeet Vyas, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life, infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show will be a delightful mix of humour, drama and heartfelt moments, offering a unique and engaging viewing experience.

Director Sumeet Vyas shared, “There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality, and madness alive, even after having kids. The spirit of the show is shining bright with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our set a carnival of laughter.”