Raat Jawaan Hai goes on floors

Sony LIV has announced the commencement of the shoot for their upcoming show titled Raat Jawaan Hai, featuring a stellar star cast, including Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited and directed by the talented Sumeet Vyas, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life, infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show will be a delightful mix of humour, drama and heartfelt moments, offering a unique and engaging viewing experience.
Director Sumeet Vyas shared, “There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality, and madness alive, even after having kids. The spirit of the show is shining bright with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our set a carnival of laughter.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...