Rachana Mistry talks about her experience on the sets of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Rachana Mistry is a popular name in the television world. Playing the lead role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho alongside Iqbal Khan, Rachana is being praised for the portrayal of her character as Vidhi in the show.

The viewers will see Dev and Vidhi having a blast during a khaugalli sequence. Rachana shares her love for food and her experience during the sequence.

She says, “I’m a big foodie in real life. I love eating and exploring new cuisine, restaurants and street food. When I was told about this sequence, I was very happy personally because I couldn’t resist trying the street foods. Chole bhature is one of my guilty pleasures and I just couldn’t resist it. During the shoot we had so many items and I was keen to try out everything.”