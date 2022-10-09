Star Bharat’s show RadhaKrishn is celebrating four years of its successful run this month. Sumedha Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh play the lead roles of Krishna and Radha, respectively, in the show.
Expressing his gratitude and happiness, Sumedh says, “I feel blessed to receive such love from the audience. We are about to reach the fourth anniversary of RadhaKrishn. All of this is possible because of the audience and their blessings. I thank all with my whole heart and I hope the audience will keep loving our show.”
Mallika adds, “It feels like yesterday when we started shooting. Four years and 1,000 plus episodes already, it’s an achievement for all of us and I would like to thank team RadhaKrishn, Star Bharat and each and everyone associated with our show and our audience for giving us so much love throughout these years.”
