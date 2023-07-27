Radhika Madan's Sanaa to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After having been screened at multiple film festivals, including The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the film Sanaa is now for an Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2023.

Sanaa tells the story of an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma. Director Sudhanshu Saria says, “It has been phenomenal taking Sanaa to audiences in all parts of the world, and we are excited to meet our audience in Melbourne. IFFM has a rich history of bringing path-breaking cinema to Australia, and we’re proud Sanaa is included on that list this year.” Written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is an introspective drama starring Radhika Madan in the lead role along with Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt.