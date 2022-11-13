Rahil Azam and Reena Kapoor to play lead in 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Star Bharat is set to launch another show soon. Apparently, Rahil Azam and Reena Kapoor have been roped in to play the lead characters. The show is produced by Siddarth Kumar Tewari’s Swastik Productions. The upcoming show titled Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se will go on air by the end of November this year.

Rahil has been seen in many television serials.

He is best known for his character Hatim. The model-turned-actor will be seen for the first time on this channel, whereas Reena has worked earlier with Star Bharat.