Rahul Bhatia shares his views on TV reality shows

Rahul Bhatia has done as many as seven reality shows, which include Dare 2 Date, Spiltsvilla, MTV Chat House, Welcome 2, Date Trap and others. Sharing his take on the content of current reality shows, Rahul says, “Earlier reality shows used to be funny and relatable, but now the reality shows have become violent and there is unnecessary drama. Shows in earlier times used to be natural, there was situational humour but now it feels forced at times. Too much drama seems to be the flavour of these new shows.”
Rahul adds, “During the lockdown, I had nothing to do so I started shooting with my cellphone. I shot small videos and started uploading on YouTube. By God’s grace soon we would touch the one million mark.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...