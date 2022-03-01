Rahul Bhatia shares his views on TV reality shows

Rahul Bhatia has done as many as seven reality shows, which include Dare 2 Date, Spiltsvilla, MTV Chat House, Welcome 2, Date Trap and others. Sharing his take on the content of current reality shows, Rahul says, “Earlier reality shows used to be funny and relatable, but now the reality shows have become violent and there is unnecessary drama. Shows in earlier times used to be natural, there was situational humour but now it feels forced at times. Too much drama seems to be the flavour of these new shows.”

Rahul adds, “During the lockdown, I had nothing to do so I started shooting with my cellphone. I shot small videos and started uploading on YouTube. By God’s grace soon we would touch the one million mark.”