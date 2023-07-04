Rahul Sharma talks about his new show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, and more

What are the most prominent projects you have done?

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, Mitegi Laxman Rekha, and Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala were all prominent projects for me.

What prompted you to take up the role in Kaisa Hain yeh Rishta Anjana?

The story of Kaisa Hain Yeh Rishta Anjana has great potential. I am playing Rajat, who has a unique personality. He is an introvert and doesn’t readily express his emotions. He easily gets provoked, but he is a genuine and responsible person.

An actor’s life is unpredictable, and it’s difficult to tell how a show will work. How do you stay motivated?

As an actor, I can work hard on a project and do my best to bring out the character alive on screen. I do not worry about the platform, whether it’s a film, web series, or TV show or try to predict its success. Even the best shows sometimes don’t work for various reasons. I believe one should give one’s best, and maintain a positive attitude.

You have completed a decade in the industry; how has the journey been?

This journey has been incredible. I have loved every moment of it. It has taught me invaluable lessons and transformed me into a better person. I am sincerely grateful to God for guiding me. Acting has become an integral part of my life, allowing me to portray diverse characters and live a life that many people dream of.

What are the challenges you face working in the industry?

I have encountered the casting couch and lobbying; I have experienced everything that exists in the industry. Therefore, I have faced most of the challenges, but I have managed to overcome them and reach where I am today, actively participating in shows.

Is there a particular genre or type of film or TV show you would like to explore in the future?

I no longer limit myself to the specific types of characters I want to play. I am now open to surprises and eagerly await the mysterious forces of the universe to guide me. I trust that this energy will provide me with roles that are perfectly suited for me, and I am confident that it will bring forth the very best opportunities for my career.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

Looking back, I realise that I can’t accurately predict what I would have become if circumstances had been different. Currently, I have ventured into YouTube, and at this moment, I can envision myself as a filmmaker. When I initially pursued this career path, I never imagined that after a decade, I wouldn’t entertain the thought of doing anything else or being anywhere else. This journey has been the most remarkable thing that has happened to me, and I no longer contemplate other possibilities. I am fully committed and content with where I am now.